GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock opened at C$56.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.57. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of C$41.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.73.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
