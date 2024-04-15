Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Investar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.70 on Monday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Investar had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

