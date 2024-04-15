Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 266 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

