Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $524,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

