Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.