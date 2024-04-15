Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $448.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.62 and a 200-day moving average of $416.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

