Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

