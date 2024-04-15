Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACI stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

