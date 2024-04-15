Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $93.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

