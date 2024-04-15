Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $904.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $957.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

