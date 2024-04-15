ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218.64

ABCMETA (META) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $389,820.15 and $218.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,269.30 or 1.00227331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000389 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.