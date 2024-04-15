Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $680.35 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $680.35 million and approximately $41.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.78 or 0.04872707 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00057993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0961253 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $40,615,490.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.