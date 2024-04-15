Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $514,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNMD

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.