Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

