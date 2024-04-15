Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

