Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 680 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

