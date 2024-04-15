Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,827 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 427,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 458,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 232,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 11.78 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

