DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 786,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 924.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 947,772 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 234,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YJUN opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.