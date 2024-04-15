Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

