Conning Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 252,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $205.10 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

