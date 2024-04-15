Conning Inc. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

