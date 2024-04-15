Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.32

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 485808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 872.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

