Conning Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 623,219 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 543,375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

BDJ opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

