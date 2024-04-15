Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,373.8 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $15.64 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
