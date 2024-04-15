Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,373.8 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $15.64 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

