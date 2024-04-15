Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULTP stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fulton Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.