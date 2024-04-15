Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 27,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.80 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

