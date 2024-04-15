Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 27,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.80 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
