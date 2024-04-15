Conning Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

