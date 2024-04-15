Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Declines By 10.1%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 22,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

