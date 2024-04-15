Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreases By 10.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $621.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.53 and a 200 day moving average of $596.87. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

