Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,413 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $115.19 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

