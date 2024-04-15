Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

