Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,012 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

SNA opened at $289.58 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.26 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average of $277.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.