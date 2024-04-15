Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AADI stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 140,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 88,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
