Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $442.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.73.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

