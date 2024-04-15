DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

