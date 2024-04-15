Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

