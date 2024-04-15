McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $71.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

