Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,217 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

