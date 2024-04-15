Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,772 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

AKAM opened at $103.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.