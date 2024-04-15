Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,084 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

