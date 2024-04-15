Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 39,935 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Block worth $25,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Shares of SQ opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 452.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

