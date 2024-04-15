Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,005 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $629.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

