Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,571,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

