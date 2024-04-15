Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.