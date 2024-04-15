Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.