Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $716.31 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $551.36 and a 1 year high of $771.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.