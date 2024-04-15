Stephen Bird Sells 29,942 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,434.02).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.81) on Monday. abrdn plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

