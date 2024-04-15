Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $746.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

