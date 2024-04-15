Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Price Performance
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Laboratories
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.