NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.
NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
NNN REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
